Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.45

Lynas Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 249665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

About Lynas (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

