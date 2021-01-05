M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several research firms have commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in M.D.C. by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 248,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.