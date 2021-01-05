M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.50

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.50 and traded as high as $44.66. M/I Homes shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 328,658 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.
The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
