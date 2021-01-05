Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to announce $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.47 billion and the highest is $6.54 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $8.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $17.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $21.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of M stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after buying an additional 2,552,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 419.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,743 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macy’s by 39.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 37.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 875,480 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

