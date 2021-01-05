Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.85 Billion

Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post $9.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.84 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $31.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.71 billion to $31.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $38.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.30 billion to $39.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

