Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.05

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.05 and traded as high as $72.09. Magna International shares last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 1,621,697 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
