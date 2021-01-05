Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.05

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.05 and traded as high as $72.09. Magna International shares last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 1,621,697 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

