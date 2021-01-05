Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Trading Up 9.5%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 4,071,197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,671,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.