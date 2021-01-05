Magnum (MGM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $742.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00266237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

