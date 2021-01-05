Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.17

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.50. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 3,710 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYTAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Erste Group lowered Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

