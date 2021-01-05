Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 2,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,360.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mail.ru Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

