Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Trading Up 3.2%

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 2,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,360.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09.

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mail.ru Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mail.ru Group Limited will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.