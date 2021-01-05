Maincoin (MNC) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $980,541.86 and $13,858.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00045214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00366448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

