Maker Hits Market Capitalization of $764.82 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $764.82 million and $94.93 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $767.44 or 0.02163861 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, BitMart and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00035077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.00315787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,590 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, IDEX, BitMart, Ethfinex, DDEX, OKEx, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.