Maker Price Up 21% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $690.78 or 0.02183534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OasisDEX, OKEx and IDEX. Maker has a total market capitalization of $688.52 million and $85.11 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00347501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024646 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,736 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DDEX, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, BitMart, CoinMex, OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

