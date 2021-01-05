Manna (MANNA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Manna has a market cap of $1.62 million and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manna has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,362.49 or 0.98544107 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,907,791 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.