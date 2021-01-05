Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53). Approximately 70,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 43,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257.50 ($3.36).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 346.71. The company has a market cap of £121.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 1.17 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L)’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

