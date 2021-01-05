Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MOZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE MOZ traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.94. The company had a trading volume of 334,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,911. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$3.02. The stock has a market cap of C$621.53 million and a PE ratio of -75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.34.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at C$53,791,974.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,634.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

