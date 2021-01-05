Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MGDPF. CIBC began coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Marathon Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 98,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,326. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

