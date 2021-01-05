Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.45. 52,959,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 42,226,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 198,360 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 351,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

