Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 23.4% Higher

Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded up 23.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.59. 61,300,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 48,563,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $864.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,135. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 333,397.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Marathon Patent Group worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

