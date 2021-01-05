Marathon Patent Group’s (MARA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.41% from the company’s current price.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $700.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 4.22. Marathon Patent Group has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

