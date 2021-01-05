MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO stock opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $766.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $190,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $153,334.68. Insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MarineMax by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.