MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00498018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017760 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

MarketPeak can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.