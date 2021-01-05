Marlin Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.16 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $13.69 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00211165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00499555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Marlin Token Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

