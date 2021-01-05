Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.0207 on Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Maro coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and $728,901.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.30 or 0.00348429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00037857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 919,733,568 coins and its circulating supply is 462,708,412 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars.

