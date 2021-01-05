Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Shares Gap Down to $69.45

Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.45, but opened at $66.45. Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) shares last traded at $71.11, with a volume of 3,662,946 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The company has a market capitalization of £455.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.53.

Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

