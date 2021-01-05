Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.4% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $797,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,710 shares of company stock worth $162,412,135. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $351.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.82.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.