Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 196,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $404,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.82.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

