Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Up 5.3%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.45. 192,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 203,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

A number of research firms have commented on MTLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get Materialise alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 116.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 24.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 1,435.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.