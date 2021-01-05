Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.66

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and traded as high as $11.73. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 22,456 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $216.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 135.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 561,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

