Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.00

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 165954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several research analysts have commented on MMX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $833.09 million, a PE ratio of 116.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 350.0% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.