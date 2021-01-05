MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $202,191.77 and approximately $26,046.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,140.38 or 0.99409275 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018320 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00260832 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00468820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00140418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002515 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 75.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001773 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.