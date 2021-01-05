Max Property Group Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $934,661.63 and approximately $4,096.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

