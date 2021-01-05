McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCFE. ValuEngine lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. 12,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,906. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.38.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

