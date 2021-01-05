McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

MCFE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. 12,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

