McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.55. McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.39.

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

