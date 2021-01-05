Mchain Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mchain has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mchain has a total market cap of $36,178.77 and $19.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005220 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001517 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005739 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 137.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 51,588,200 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

