MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) Trading 5.5% Higher

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.51. 149,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 150,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $184.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.66.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $283.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MDC Partners by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MDC Partners by 591.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, database and customer relationship management, business consulting, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

