Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.94. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,123. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $122.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

