MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,865.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.21 or 0.03180871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00462250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.29 or 0.01223350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00397872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00175162 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

