MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 51.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $92,736.70 and $260.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 330.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002346 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

