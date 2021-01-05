Medifast (NYSE:MED) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.55

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $167.55 and traded as high as $198.68. Medifast shares last traded at $192.60, with a volume of 92,196 shares.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Medifast by 306.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 99.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

