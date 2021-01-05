Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.14. 2,771,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,262,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Medigus in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools and direct visualization technology in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

