MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target upped by Truist from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

NYSE MD traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. MEDNAX has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $27.86.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 773,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 98,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

