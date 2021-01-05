Melon (MLN) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Melon has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.67 or 0.00094525 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $45.31 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00365394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

