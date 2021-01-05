MenaPay Price Reaches $0.0152 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 188.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 81.4% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $112,697.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00266237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017951 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

