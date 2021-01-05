Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $81.10. 10,446,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,233,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

