MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Shares Up 2.5%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.23. 27,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 98,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Several research firms have commented on MKKGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

