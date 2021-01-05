Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $229,724.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,849,635.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,878. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MRCY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.
