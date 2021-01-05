Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $229,724.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,849,635.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,878. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,081,000 after buying an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

MRCY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.