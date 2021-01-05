Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

