MESEFA (SEFA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,859.00

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. MESEFA has a total market cap of $120,274.46 and approximately $12,859.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MESEFA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MESEFA has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MESEFA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00240036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00492962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017620 BTC.

About MESEFA

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,655 tokens. MESEFA’s official website is mesefa.com

Buying and Selling MESEFA

MESEFA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESEFA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESEFA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESEFA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MESEFA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MESEFA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.